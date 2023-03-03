New Suit - Patent

Abbott Laboratories sued DexCom, a developer of continuous glucose monitoring systems, Friday in Delaware District Court over patent infringement claims. The court case accuses the defendant of using Abbott’s patented technologies in its G7 continuous glucose monitoring system without authorization. The complaint was filed by Kirkland & Ellis; Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell; and McAndrews, Held & Malloy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00239, Abbott Diabetes Care Inc. et al v. DexCom, Inc.

March 03, 2023, 6:30 PM