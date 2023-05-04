Removed To Federal Court
Attorneys at Scanlon, Howley & Doherty on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Procter & Gamble Co. and other defendants to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint, for injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Munley Law on behalf of Ralph Abbot. The case is 1:23-cv-00735, Abbot v. The Procter & Gamble Company et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 04, 2023, 12:10 PM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
- Munley, Munley & Cartwright, P.C.
defendants
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- The Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Company
- Schenker, Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Distributing Company
- The Procter & Gamble Distributing, LLC
defendant counsels
- Marks, O'Neill, O'Brien, Doherty & Kelly, P.C.
- Scanlon, Howley & Doherty, P.C.
- Scanlon, Howley, & Doherty, PC
nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision