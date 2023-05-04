Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Scanlon, Howley & Doherty on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Procter & Gamble Co. and other defendants to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint, for injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Munley Law on behalf of Ralph Abbot. The case is 1:23-cv-00735, Abbot v. The Procter & Gamble Company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 04, 2023, 12:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Ralph Abbot

Plaintiffs

Munley, Munley & Cartwright, P.C.

defendants

The Procter & Gamble Company

The Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Company

Schenker, Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Distributing Company

The Procter & Gamble Distributing, LLC

defendant counsels

Marks, O'Neill, O'Brien, Doherty & Kelly, P.C.

Scanlon, Howley & Doherty, P.C.

Scanlon, Howley, & Doherty, PC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision