Who Got The Work

Jonathan E. Ginsberg of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has entered an appearance for Ornua Co-Operative Ltd. in a pending trade dress lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 19 in New Jersey District Court by Baker & Rannells on behalf of Abbey Specialty Foods, seeks to declare that its 'Tipperary' butter packaging does not infringe the trade dress of Ornua Co-Operative's 'Kerrygold' butter packaging. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton, is 2:22-cv-07392, Abbey Specialty Foods LLC v. Ornua Foods North America, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 15, 2023, 6:35 AM