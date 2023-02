Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at K&L Gates on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Hoover Treated Wood Products to South Carolina District Court. The suit, filed by Hite & Stone on behalf of Abbeville First Bank, alleges that the defendant's Pro-Tex fire-retardant wood treatment product caused the plaintiff's building frame to lose its structural integrity. The case is 8:23-cv-00661, Abbeville First Bank v. Hoover Treated Wood Products Inc.

Construction & Engineering

February 16, 2023, 6:36 PM