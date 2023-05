New Suit

Riadh Abbas sued the U.S. State Department on Thursday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, filed by Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle and the WJH Law Group, seeks any State Department records pertaining to the plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-01275, Abbas v. U.S. Department of State.

Government

May 04, 2023, 6:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Riadh Abbas

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle

defendants

U.S. Department Of State

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act