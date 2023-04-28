Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at FordHarrison on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against HealthPro Heritage and New Life Physical Therapy Services to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Zakay Law Group and the JCL Law Firm. The case is 3:23-cv-00782, Abasta v. HealthPro Heritage LLC et al.
Health Care
April 28, 2023, 8:47 PM
Plaintiffs
- Zakay Law Group, Aplc
- Jcl Law Firm, Apc
defendants
- Does 1-50
- HealthPro Heritage at Home, LLC
- HealthPro Heritage, LLC
- New Life Physical Therapy Services San Diego, Inc.
- New Life Physical Therapy Services, P.C.
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination