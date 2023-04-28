Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at FordHarrison on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against HealthPro Heritage and New Life Physical Therapy Services to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Zakay Law Group and the JCL Law Firm. The case is 3:23-cv-00782, Abasta v. HealthPro Heritage LLC et al.

Health Care

April 28, 2023, 8:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Geraldine Abasta

Plaintiffs

Zakay Law Group

Zakay Law Group, Aplc

Zakay Law

Jcl Law Firm, Apc

defendants

Does 1-50

HealthPro Heritage at Home, LLC

HealthPro Heritage, LLC

New Life Physical Therapy Services San Diego, Inc.

New Life Physical Therapy Services, P.C.

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination