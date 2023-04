New Suit

Apple was slapped with a lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that he was prevented from entering the Apple Store at World Trade Center/ Oculus Mall in Sept. 2021 after refusing to wear a mask due to a neurological condition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03367, Abadi v. Apple, Inc.

Technology

April 22, 2023, 9:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Aaron Abadi

defendants

Apple, Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA