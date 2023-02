New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Apple was hit with a digital privacy class action Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Barrack, Rodos & Bacine and Migliaccio & Rathod on behalf of users of Apple mobile devices and related applications who allege that the company collects and shares user data, even after they adjust their settings to block tracking functions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00505, Abad et al v. Apple, Inc.