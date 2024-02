News From Law.com

As a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action, the American Bar Association's Standards Committee voted Wednesday to send a vastly amended Standard 206 out for notice and comment. Standard 206, currently titled "Diversity and Inclusion," has been amended to be titled "Access to Legal Education and the Profession," and excludes the words "diversity and inclusion" in most places.

February 22, 2024, 3:10 PM

