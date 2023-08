News From Law.com

Law students can now earn up to 50% of their credits remotely, which is up from one-third of credits previously, while pursuing their J.D. During the American Bar Association's annual meeting in Denver earlier this month, the House of Delegates passed a proposal, without discussion, to increase credits earned via distance learning effective immediately, according to an ABA spokesperson.

August 18, 2023, 1:59 PM

