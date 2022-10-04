ABA Protests Legislation That Targets Lawyers Work With Fore...

News From Law.com

The American Bar Association has emerged as the most significant opponent of bipartisan legislation aiming to increase federal due diligence and transparency requirements for those involved in cross-border wealth management, according to a leaders of several advocacy groups pushing for the passage of the Enablers Act. U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., on Monday introduced language that would add the legislation to the annual defense package to be considered in the Senate later this year.

Investment Firms

October 04, 2022, 4:27 PM