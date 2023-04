News From Law.com

Lawyers from across the country are in Atlanta this week for the American Bar Association Litigation Section's annual conference, and that includes the ABA's leader. "I think this is the prime example of everything the ABA has to offer," ABA President Deborah Enix-Ross said in an interview at the Loews Atlanta Hotel, which is hosting the event.

April 19, 2023, 11:12 AM

