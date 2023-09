News From Law.com

In May, the Council of the American Bar Association Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar hit "pause" on its proposal to allow law schools to become test-optional, but in June Council opened the door to allow schools to use the JD-Next exam for admission in lieu of the Law School Admissions Test and the Graduate Record Exam.

Education

September 28, 2023, 5:06 PM

nature of claim: /