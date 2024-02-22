ABA Decides Variances Still Needed For Schools Employing JD-...

News From Law.com

In light of a report stating the JD-Next is reliable, but should be used with caution, the American Bar Association voted to continue having law schools seek a variance for use of the admissions test. The Council of the ABA's Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar made the decision during its meeting in Louisiana on Thursday, which followed a 30-day notice and comment period regarding an ABA-commissioned report on the reliability of the test, yielding 53 pages of comments showing near equal feedback for and against the use of JD-Next.

