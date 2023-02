News From Law.com

It was back to the drawing board for the American Bar Association's Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar as it once again voted to make law school test-optional. In a nearly unanimous vote—with one opposed—the Council, during its meeting in Phoenix on Friday, voted to send Standards 501 and 503 back to the ABA's House of Delegates, who will meet next in Denver in August.

February 17, 2023, 4:47 PM