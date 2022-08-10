ABA Adopts Four Resolutions Sponsored by NY State Bar Associ...

News From Law.com

A series of four New York State Bar Association-sponsored resolutions, ranging from a call for law enforcement to have additional time to conduct gun-purchaser background checks to reaffirming that law practices should not be owned by non-lawyers, have been adopted by the American Bar Association. At the ABA's annual meeting held last weekend in Chicago, the powerful national bar organization's House of Delegates approved two resolutions brought to it by the New York State Bar Association. It also adopted two other resolutions that were co-sponsored by the NYSBA and at least other state bar group, according to an NYSBA news release issued Wednesday.

August 10, 2022, 8:47 PM