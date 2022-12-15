Litigation Surge - Illinois | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Illinois | Trademark

There was a wave of trademark lawsuits yesterday in Illinois Northern District Court. At least eight cases were filed on Wednesday accusing e-commerce operators of selling counterfeit goods. Plaintiffs include singer-songwriter Harry Styles, Volkswagen, Dyson, Oakley, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC, all of whom are represented by the Chicago-based IP firm Greer Burns & Crain. Yesterday's volume was more than twice the typical daily average.

