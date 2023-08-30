Litigation Surge - New York | AIG | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | AIG

AIG subsidiary Granite State Insurance launched a swarm of insurance coverage cases in New York on Tuesday over 'ghost guns,' or untraceable homemade firearms assembled from unfinished frames and receivers. At least three federal lawsuits were filed seeking declarations that Granite State has no duty to defend or indemnify gun retailers in multiple cases brought by the State of New York and various municipalities. According to the underlying suits, sales of the ghost gun components violated state and federal law and led to a foreseeable increase in gun violence. Granite State is represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

August 30, 2023, 12:57 PM

