Litigation Surge - Biotech & Pharmaceuticals | Class Actions...

Major pharmaceutical companies were slammed with class actions last month, primarily over the sale of over-the-counter cold and flu medicines. More than 20 federal class actions were filed in September against Fortune 500 biotech and pharmaceutical companies including Johnson & Johnson, Bayer and Reckitt Benckiser, almost eight times higher than the typical monthly average. Nearly all the suits allege that OTC cold and flu medicines don't work, citing recent findings by an FDA advisory panel that phenylephrine, the active ingredient in many cold and flu medicines, is ineffective for treating nasal congestion. Big Pharma's not the only sector in trouble: identical lawsuits have been filed against many distributors and retailers including Procter & Gamble, Walmart, Target, CVS and Amazon.

October 10, 2023, 12:46 PM

