Google was slapped with a privacy class action Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Silver Golub & Teitell and the Lexington Law Group, contends that Google collects personal information through its Android and Google Play Store mobile applications from children under the age of 13 and discloses it to third parties without parental consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-03101, A.B., a minor, by and through his guardian Jen Turner et al v. Google LLC et al.

Technology

June 23, 2023, 6:41 AM

Plaintiffs

A.B., a minor, by and through his guardian Jen Turner

C.D.1, C.D.2, and C.D.3 minors, by and through their guardian Kirenda Johnson

E.F.1, and E.F.2, by and through their guardian Barabra Hayden-Seaman

Plaintiffs

Lexington Law Group

defendants

Google LLC

Admob Google Inc.

Admob, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct