Who Got The Work

Daniel M. Silver and Alexandra M. Joyce of McCarter & English have stepped in as defense counsel to Welspun Global Brands Limited and Welspun USA Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts two patents, was filed July 14 in Delaware District Court by Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and Covington & Burling on behalf of AAVN Inc., seller of 'Alpha Cotton' bedsheets. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:23-cv-00772, Aavn, Inc. v. Welspun Global Brands Limited et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 08, 2023, 7:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Aavn, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

defendants

Welspun Global Brands Limited

Welspun USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

McCarter & English

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims