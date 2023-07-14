New Suit - Patent

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and Covington & Burling filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Delaware District Court on behalf of AAVN Inc., seller of 'Alpha Cotton' bedsheets. The complaint, which asserts two patents, takes aim at Welspun Global Brands over its sale of 'Chief Value' bedsheets. AAVN settled a similar patent dispute against the defendant in 2016. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00772, Aavn, Inc. v. Welspun Global Brands Limited et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 14, 2023, 4:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Aavn, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

defendants

Welspun Global Brands Limited

Welspun USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims