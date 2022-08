Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cavanagh Law Firm on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and LM General Insurance Company to Arizona District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Mick Levin PLC on behalf of Lisa Aaroe. The case is 2:22-cv-01356, Aaroe v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 13, 2022, 3:43 PM