New Suit - Product Liability

Facebook, Instagram, Meta Platforms and Siculus were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Aaliyah Robinson, is part of a string of cases alleging that Meta and other social media companies knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02094, Aaliyah Robinson v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.