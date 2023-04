New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Kentucky Western District Court on behalf of AAISD LLC doing business as Integrated Systems Design. The suit brings claims against Vincent ‘Trevor’ Clopton and Larry Alan Mustread, who allegedly refused to pay for materials and labor provided by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00047, Aaisd, LLC v. Mustread et al.

Business Services

April 11, 2023, 11:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Aaisd, LLC

Plaintiffs

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

Larry Alan Mustread

Vincent Clopton

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct