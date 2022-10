Litigation Surge - Washington | ERISA

The administrator of the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Trust Fund filed a cluster of ERISA lawsuits Friday in Washington Western District Court against employers bound by collective bargaining agreements with the labor union. Northwest Administrators filed six lawsuits on Oct. 21 targeting companies including CBS, Del Monte Foods and PPG Industries. The suits seek relief including delinquent payments, withdrawal fees or access to accounting records.

Washington

October 22, 2022, 2:45 PM