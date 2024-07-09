Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Class Actions | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Class Actions

Law.com Radar detected a surge of class actions in Pennsylvania last month. The platform surfaced 20 federal class actions, twice the typical monthly average. Nearly half the suits target pharmaceutical wholesaler Cencora, formerly known as AmerisourceBergen, over a Feb. 2024 cyberattack; Cencora is represented by Morgan Lewis & Bockius. Plus, University of the Arts, which suddenly announced on May 31 that it would close on June 7, was hit with a pair of employment class actions accusing the university of failing to provide sufficient notice under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN); the suits were brought by Edelson Lechtzin LLP and Willig Williams & Davidson.

Cybersecurity

July 09, 2024, 1:59 PM