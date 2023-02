Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Perkins Coie on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Boeing to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Tribler Orpett & Meyer on behalf of AAA Max 1 Ltd. and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendant of delivering defective 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner planes. The case is 1:23-cv-00853, AAA Max 1 Ltd. et al. v. Boeing Co. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

February 10, 2023, 7:02 PM