Litigation Trend - New York | Class Actions | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - New York | Class Actions

Class actions are spiking in New York federal courts due to a wave of website accessibility lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act. More than 100 class actions were detected by Law.com Radar last month, double the typical monthly average and continuing an upward trend which stretches back roughly 12 months. The growth is driven by an onslaught of cases filed against numerous businesses by the New Jersey-based consumer law firm Stein Saks; according to the complaints, the companies' websites are inaccessible to blind and visually-impaired customers. The suits take aim at both regional businesses and national chains alike, with recent cases filed against American Eagle, Wayfair and Fanatics.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 12, 2023, 1:32 PM

