Litigation Surge - Privacy | Bursor & Fisher | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Privacy | Bursor & Fisher

Class action law firm Bursor & Fisher launched a flurry of privacy lawsuits in California federal courts last week. At least four privacy class actions were brought by the firm, all accusing companies of disclosing customers' browsing history, video-viewing habits and other info to third parties like Meta Platforms, Stripe and Twilio in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act and federal Video Privacy Protection Act. Businesses under fire include Kim Kardashian's shapewear company SKIMS, bakery chain Crumbl Cookies, LSAT prep company TestMax and children's streaming platform Yippee TV.

Internet & Social Media

May 08, 2024, 2:09 PM

nature of claim: /