Litigation Surge - Florida | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation spiked in Florida federal courts on Thursday. At least 24 employment suits were initiated, triple the usual daily average. What triggered the surge? The Palma Law Group, a Miami-based employment firm, launched 14 wage-and-hour class actions accusing employers of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay minimum wage and overtime.

Florida

April 05, 2024, 12:36 PM

