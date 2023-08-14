Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Ford Motor Co. | Law...

Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Ford Motor Co.

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a flurry of employment suits this past week. At least three federal cases were filed in Michigan, Illinois and New York, one of which alleges that Ford discriminated against an employee with depression and anxiety by refusing to provide two additional breaks for panic attacks. Plus, United Auto Workers filed a petition to enforce an arbitration award reinstating a Ford employee; according to the suit, Ford rehired the worker, but immediately fired him again based on false statements during his initial disciplinary hearing, even though the issue of the employee's credibility had already been raised at arbitration. The suits are backed by Stempien Law and Hayes Dolce.

August 14, 2023

