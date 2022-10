Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Owen & Owens on Friday removed a lawsuit against Capital One and other defendants to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint, seeking to quiet title to real property, was filed by Hogan & Pritchard on behalf of A&A Investment and other plaintiffs. The case is 1:22-cv-01195, A&A Investment, LLC et al v. Capital One N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 21, 2022, 2:00 PM