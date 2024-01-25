Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Bursor & Fisher | Law.com...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Bursor & Fisher

Class action law firm Bursor & Fisher filed a swarm of consumer protection lawsuits on Wednesday. At least three federal class actions were brought by the firm, including two suits over online ticket sales: StubHub was hit with claims that an 'estimated fees' filter on its website systemically understates the final price of a ticket in violation of the California Ticket Sale Law, while the Museum of Ice Cream NYC is accused of adding service fees to online ticket sales in violation of the New York Arts and Cultural Affairs Law. Plus, a lawsuit against consumer products company Beiersdorf alleges that the 'No Preservatives' label on Aquaphor Lip Repair ointments is false because the products contain sodium ascorbyl phosphate.

January 25, 2024, 1:51 PM

