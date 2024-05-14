Litigation Surge - Biotech & Pharmaceuticals | Patent | Law....

Litigation Surge - Biotech & Pharmaceuticals | Patent

Patent litigation spiked in the biotech and pharmaceuticals sector last month, according to Law.com Radar. Fourteen patent lawsuits were filed in Delaware, New Jersey and Texas by or against companies on Radar's sector watchlist, nearly four times higher than the typical monthly average. More than half the cases seek to enjoin competitors from selling generic versions of patented drugs; for instance, AbbVie launched three cases to prevent Hetero USA, MSN Pharmaceuticals and Zydus Pharmaceuticals from selling generic versions of the migraine medication UBRELVY, and Novartis sued to enjoin Teva Pharmaceuticals from selling a generic version of the cancer drug TASIGNA. Nearly half the suits are backed by McCarter & English.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 14, 2024, 2:37 PM

