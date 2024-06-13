Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | Patent | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | Patent

Major technology and internet companies were swarmed with patent lawsuits in May. At least 19 patent cases were filed last month by or against Fortune 500 tech and internet businesses, 16 of which target Google and Amazon. Four lawsuits claim that voice-recognition technology in smart home products sold by Google and Amazon, such as Google Nest and Amazon Echo, infringe patents owned by SoundClear Technologies. Meanwhile, Audio Pod filed two suits alleging that streaming technology used in Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music infringe the plaintiff's patents, and Pointwise Ventures launched a pair of lawsuits claiming that point-and-scan technology for shopping in the Amazon and Google apps infringes the plaintiff's patent.

June 13, 2024, 12:43 PM

