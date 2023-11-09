Litigation Trend - Retail & Consumer Goods | Labor & Employm...

Litigation Trend - Retail & Consumer Goods | Labor & Employment

Employment cases are on the rise against the nation's largest retailers. Nearly 100 federal employment cases were initiated against Fortune 500 retailers in October, continuing an upward trend which traces back at least 12 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts have increased by over 20 percent. Some of the most common claims include discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability, while wage-and-hour and sexual harassment claims are also prevalent. Who's getting the work? Go-to defense firms include Littler Mendelson, Ogletree Deakins, Morgan Lewis & Bockius, Seyfarth Shaw and Fisher & Phillips.

November 09, 2023, 2:31 PM

