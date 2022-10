Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Amazon.com

Amazon was hit with a surge of employment suits this past week. At least five cases were initiated in federal courts in California, New York and New Jersey, primarily over claims of discrimination based on age, disability, gender and veteran status. Last week's volume of federal employment suits against the company was more than double the typical weekly average. Morgan Lewis & Bockius has been tapped to defend Amazon in the California lawsuits.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 24, 2022, 3:08 PM