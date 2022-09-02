Litigation Trend - Class Actions | Milberg Coleman Bryson Ph...

Litigation Trend - Class Actions | Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman is continuing its aggressive pace of bringing new data privacy and data breach class actions. The firm initiated 11 cases federal district courts in August, continuing a trend that has developed over the year. Many of the cases -- which were brought in California, Illinois, New York, among other jurisdictions -- pursue claims against financial services and health care companies, and contend that customers' personal information was compromised due to alleged negligence or lack of reasonable security measures. Of note, two new cases accuse Meta Platforms of sharing individuals' personal information with Facebook through a special tracking pixel.

Health Care

September 02, 2022, 4:23 PM