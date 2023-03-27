Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Amazon.com | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Amazon.com

Amazon was hit with a cluster of product liability cases this past week following a recall of deadly EzriCare eye drops. At least four new federal product liability suits were initiated against Amazon, three of which were brought on behalf of customers who allegedly suffered eye damage and vision loss after being exposed to the bacterial strain Pseudomonas aeruginosa in EzriCare's eye drops. The FDA recalled the products on Feb. 2 after reports of vision loss, surgical removal of eyes and even death. Who's bringing the heat? The suits were filed by the mass tort firm Aylstock Witkin Kreis & Overholtz and the Bryant Law Center.

March 27, 2023, 2:03 PM

