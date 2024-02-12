Litigation Surge - Environmental | U.S. Army Corps of Engine...

Litigation Surge - Environmental | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was hit with a cluster of environmental lawsuits last month. At least four federal cases were filed in Louisiana, Mississippi and the District of Columbia challenging various agency decisions. Of note, a coalition of conservationists, fishermen and local residents alleges that a project to restore wetlands by diverting sediment and freshwater from the Mississippi River to the Barataria Basin in southern Louisiana poses a threat to local fisheries and wildlife. Meanwhile, cities and fisheries along the Mississippi Sound seek a declaration that the 2019 opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway constituted an unpermitted taking because polluted water from the Mississippi River entered the sound and damaged businesses, communities and natural resources.

February 12, 2024, 1:20 PM

