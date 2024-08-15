Litigation Trend - Health & Life Insurance | Minnesota | Law...

Litigation Trend - Health & Life Insurance | Minnesota

Litigation against top health insurance companies has been skyrocketing in Minnesota federal courts, driven by high-volume ERISA cases. Nearly 50 cases were initiated in July, which is more than double the typical monthly average. What's driving the trend? Injury and disability firm Fields Law Firm launched dozens of ERISA suits during the trend period accusing Lincoln National, Prudential, UnitedHealth and other major insurers of wrongfully denying or discontinuing disability benefits. Who's getting the work? Go-to defense firms include Hinshaw & Culbertson and Seyfarth Shaw.

August 15, 2024, 8:49 AM