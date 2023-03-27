Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Class Actions | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Class Actions

Law.com Radar detected a surge of data breach class actions last week. More than 10 federal cases accusing companies of failing to implement adequate safeguards against cyberattacks were surfaced by the platform, roughly double the typical weekly average. Some of the most common targets include health care and medical supply companies such as Zoll Medical, University of Colorado Health and BetterHelp. Nearly half the suits are backed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman.

Health Care

March 27, 2023, 2:52 PM

