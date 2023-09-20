Litigation Surge - Biotech & Pharmaceuticals | Eli Lilly | L...

Litigation Surge - Biotech & Pharmaceuticals | Eli Lilly

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly launched a storm of litigation on Tuesday against health and wellness centers across the country. Nearly 10 federal lawsuits were filed in Florida, Texas, Minnesota, Utah and Arizona against companies that purport to sell Eli Lilly's type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro for weight loss. According to the complaints, the drugs are not actually Mounjaro, but instead are tirzepatide-based compounded drugs which lack FDA approval; the suits pursue trademark infringement and unfair competition claims under the Lanham Act and various state laws. Eli Lilly is represented by an army of law firms, including King & Spalding which launched a similar wave of lawsuits in June on behalf of Novo Nordisk.

Fortune 500

September 20, 2023, 12:37 PM

nature of claim: /