Litigation Surge - Wisconsin | Labor & Employment | Law.com ...

Employment litigation spiked in Wisconsin last month. At least 33 federal employment cases were filed in the Badger State, nearly twice the typical monthly average. What triggered the surge? Employment firm Walcheske & Luzi launched nearly a dozen cases, including individual suits and class actions, accusing companies of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act and Wisconsin Wage Payment and Collection Laws by failing to pay overtime and neglecting to include non-discretionary bonuses when calculating overtime rates.

May 14, 2024, 1:57 PM

