Litigation Surge - Patent | Russ August & Kabat | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Patent | Russ August & Kabat

Russ August & Kabat launched a flurry of patent litigation last week in Texas Eastern District Court, mostly targeting major telecom companies. The firm filed four patent lawsuits, three of which allege that 4G and 5G cellular networks operated by AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon infringe a trio of patents owned by Wireless Alliance. Plus, Samsung is accused of incorporating Headwater Research's proprietary software into its smartphones, tablets and other devices.

Telecommunications

March 14, 2023, 12:29 PM