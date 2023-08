Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Fresenius

Fresenius Medical Care was hit with a flurry of wage-and-hour class actions last month. At least three federal class actions were filed alleging that Fresenius and its subsidiaries failed to fully compensate nurses and patient care technicians in Illinois, Massachusetts and New York. Who's bringing the heat? The suits are backed by several firms including Anderson Alexander, Bruckner Burch and Josephson Dunlap.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 08, 2023, 8:50 PM

