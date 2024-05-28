Litigation Surge - Texas | U.S. Department of Labor | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Texas | U.S. Department of Labor

The U.S. Department of Labor was swarmed with lawsuits in Texas last week. At least four federal cases were filed, all of which seek to enjoin new regulations on the grounds that the rules exceed the scope of the department's authority. For instance, multiple business associations launched a challenge to a new rule raising the minimum salary level for executive, administrative or professional employees to qualify for exempt status, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce seeks to prevent implementation of a rule allowing an indeterminate number of non-employee representatives to accompany OSHA personnel during walkaround inspections. Who's bringing the heat? The suits are backed by several firms including Jones Day, Littler Mendelson and Sidley Austin.

