Litigation Surge - New Jersey | COVID-19

Law.com Radar detected an onslaught of COVID-related lawsuits last month in New Jersey. At least 12 federal cases were surfaced by the platform, nearly four times the usual monthly average. The surge was mainly driven by removals of state suits brought on behalf of Abira Medical Laboratories d/b/a Genesis Diagnostics, which seeks more than $4.7 million from insurers and health plans for COVID-19 testing services.

Health & Life Insurance

August 08, 2023, 8:31 PM

nature of claim: /