Litigation Trend - Insurance | Louisiana | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Insurance | Louisiana

Insurance litigation is ramping up in Louisiana federal courts, primarily over hurricane-related damages. More than 150 cases were initiated against Fortune 500 property and casualty insurers during the first week of October, nearly four times the typical weekly average. Last week's activity was largely driven by claims relating to Hurricane Delta, a deadly Category 4 storm which hit the state in early October 2020. Common targets include State Farm, Allstate and Liberty Mutual. A substantial amount of cases were brought by the Houston-based law firm McClenny Moseley & Associates.

Property & Casualty

October 10, 2022, 6:23 PM